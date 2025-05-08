Pakistan's attacks foiled, list of Indian locations targeted

Pakistan's attacks foiled; list of Indian locations targeted. After India targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan, the Pakistani Army hit back Thursday. Pakistan attempted to target military installations in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh that got foiled by the Indian armed forces. Loud explosions have been heard in Pathankot town followed by sound of sirens. Sirens have also been heard in Jammu, Kupwara and other towns. The town has been put under blackouts.

Amid escalating tensions, authorities have declared blackout in Ferozepur and Gurudaspur in Punjab and parts of Rajasthan, another state that shares border with Pakistan. Besides, Heavy shelling is already in progress at the International Border at Samba, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Reasi.