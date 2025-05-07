Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the government's decision, saying the strikes were "calibrated, calculated, and precise" against terror targets.

Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a coordinated operation code-named "Operation Sindoor". The operation targeted key hubs associated with terrorism, dismantling critical infrastructure used by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

India's military sources confirmed that the strikes severely disrupted Pakistan's terror network targeting India. The operation involved assets from the Indian Armed Forces and utilised special precision munitions. Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, several opposition leaders praised the Indian Army's precision strikes across the border.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" he posted on X. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the government's decision, saying the strikes were "calibrated, calculated, and precise" against terror targets. He applauded the government and the armed forces, while also cautioning against further escalation of the conflict. Tharoor emphasised the need for wisdom to prevent uncontrolled escalation, stating that India had made its point and acted in self-defence.



“A set of calibrated, calculated, precise strikes against terror targets. Exactly what i had advocated last week: hit hard, hit smart. I applaud the government and stand solidly with our armed forces. At the same time, we have behaved in a manner that would not justify further expansion of the conflict. We have made our point and acted in self-defence. Time for all concerned to act wisely to prevent uncontrolled escalation, “ he posted on X.



Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also applauded the accomplishment of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, saying that national unity and solidarity were the need of the hour.He said that the Congress has stood with the decisions of the armed forces and the government since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people."Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity are the need of the hour, and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us," Kharge posted on X. "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage," he added.



Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said, "Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated… Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!" RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added, "Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army."

Meanwhile, India will hold a press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, May 7, in New Delhi at 10:00 am.