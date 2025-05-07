The Indian Air Force conducted the attacks from within Indian airspace. The Indian Navy also provided support, making it a joint air and sea operation.

In a major military move, the Indian Armed Forces launched a coordinated air operation called Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps inside Pakistan. According to an India Today report, the strikes were carried out using Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided bombs.

The Indian Air Force conducted the attacks from within Indian airspace. The Indian Navy also provided support, making it a joint air and sea operation. No Indian aircraft were lost during the mission, according to the report.

What is hammer missile?

HAMMER stands for Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range/AASM) and has a medium-range (up to 70 km), air-to-ground precision-guided munition.

According to Wion, it's a modular kit that can be fitted to standard bombs (ranging from 125 kg to 1000 kg). It can be launched from standoff distances, allowing the aircraft to remain outside enemy air defense ranges and is integrated with the IAF's Rafale and LCA Tejas aircraft.

Meanwhile, the operation was carried out with help from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The main goal was to hit terror camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). These camps were located in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, Sialkot, and Muzaffarabad.

Top terror leaders from JeM and LeT were reportedly the main targets. RAW, India’s intelligence agency, identified the exact locations of these hideouts before the strike. Sources say that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held more than 15 meetings with security and defence officials to plan the attack.