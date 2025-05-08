India launches DRONE attack on LAHORE.

India has launched multiple drone attacks on the city of Lahore in Pakistan, which is a very important destination and a big target for India. Earlier in the day, India launched a drone attack on the Air Defence System in Lahore, destroying its radar system and other collateral facilities. Besides, India also hit many cities in Pakistan with drones. The Harpy drones hit the headlines on Thursday morning after it destroyed Pakistan' significant Air Defence System in Lahore. Designed to attack and neutralize a radar system, the drone is very important in any air combat with its suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) role. Equipped with an Anti-Radiation (AR) seeker, it carries a high-explosive warhead. The highly sophisticated drone can autonomously seek and strike emitting, high-value targets.

India Retaliates

The drone attack on the city of Lahore is considered a retaliatory step by India after Pakistan targeted many Indian cities, though all those attacks were repulsed and Pakistani drones were shot down by interceptor missiles and the anti-drone system of the Indian Army. After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7. The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

India foils Pakistani misadventure

The Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems foiled the Pakistani misadventure. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI. An official government confirmation is awaited.