India captures two Pakistani pilots.

Amid escalating tension with Pakistan, India has captured two Pakistani pilots. The Pakistani pilots were taken into custody after their fighter planes were shot down and fell in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan. They may be a prize catch for India, as now New Delhi will have to show them as proof of a Pakistani attack. Secondly, after interrogation, the said Pakistani pilots will be able to tell in detail the plan and strategy of the Pakistani Air Force and Pakistan Army. As neither of the countries has declared a war, the Pakistani pilots will not be covered under the Geneva Convention, which lays down the treatment for prisoners of war (POWs).

Geneva Conventions

The 1949 Geneva Conventions are a set of international treaties that ensure that warring parties conduct themselves in a humane way with non-combatants such as civilians and medical personnel, as well as with combatants who are no longer actively engaged in fighting, such as prisoners of war (POW) and wounded or sick soldiers. The Geneva Conventions talk about every kind of situation that may arise for a captive and captor, including the place of internment, religious needs, recreation, financial resources, the kinds of work that captors can make PoWs do, the treatment of captured officers, and the repatriation of prisoners.

According to the Geneva Conventions, no prisoner of war may be subjected to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are not justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the prisoner concerned and carried out in his interest.