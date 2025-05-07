SCALP is a long-range (over 300 km, some sources claim up to 560 km), stealthy, air-launched cruise missile. The SCALP missile is used for deep, precise strikes on targets like command centers, airfields, and infrastructure.

On Wednesday morning, India launched Operation Sindoor, a joint operation of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Nine precision strikes were carried out inside Pakistani territory. According to some unconfirmed reports, IAF Rafale fighter aircraft conducted the strikes using the Scalp and Hammer missiles.

SCALP (Storm Shadow)

SCALP is a long-range (over 300 km, some sources claim up to 560 km), stealthy, air-launched cruise missile. The SCALP missile is used for deep, precise strikes on targets like command centers, airfields, and infrastructure.

SCALP flies at subsonic speeds (around Mach 0.8) at low heights, using terrain-following and GPS/INS guidance with infrared terminal homing for precise results. Carries a substantial warhead (around 450 kg), skilled in penetrating bunkers.

Reportedly, the SCALP missile, used by India to target terrorist bases in Pakistan, is only used by one other country, Ukraine.