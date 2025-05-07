INDIA
SCALP is a long-range (over 300 km, some sources claim up to 560 km), stealthy, air-launched cruise missile. The SCALP missile is used for deep, precise strikes on targets like command centers, airfields, and infrastructure.
On Wednesday morning, India launched Operation Sindoor, a joint operation of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Nine precision strikes were carried out inside Pakistani territory. According to some unconfirmed reports, IAF Rafale fighter aircraft conducted the strikes using the Scalp and Hammer missiles.
SCALP (Storm Shadow)
SCALP is a long-range (over 300 km, some sources claim up to 560 km), stealthy, air-launched cruise missile. The SCALP missile is used for deep, precise strikes on targets like command centers, airfields, and infrastructure.
SCALP flies at subsonic speeds (around Mach 0.8) at low heights, using terrain-following and GPS/INS guidance with infrared terminal homing for precise results. Carries a substantial warhead (around 450 kg), skilled in penetrating bunkers.
Reportedly, the SCALP missile, used by India to target terrorist bases in Pakistan, is only used by one other country, Ukraine.
Operation Sindoor: Airports across north India to remain shut, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet halt flights, check advisory
This was India’s first billionaire who gave Queen Elizabeth II a diamond necklace, now worn by Kate Middleton
Operation Sindoor: Terror hotbeds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, PoJK among targets
Operation Sindoor: How far is Jaish stronghold Bhawalpur in Pakistan from Delhi?
Operation Sindoor: IAF Rafale jets executed airstrikes in Pakistan using SCALP missiles, only other country to use it is...
Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after India strikes terror bases in Pak, PoK
Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls India's strike "cowardly attack", says, "...has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war"
'Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Indian Army after strikes on terror camps in Pakistan
'Temporary Pleasure': After 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan vows retaliation, says, 'will not go unanswered'
US President Donald Trump's BIG reaction on Operation Sindoor, says 'a shame...'; WATCH
‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweets after India launches 'Operation Sindoor'
After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan again violates ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir
Operation Sindoor: Kiren Rijiju shares video of Indian Army's attack on Pakistan terror bases, later deletes it
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces strike 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK
Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt tribute for mother Nirmal Kapoor days after her death: 'One of those remarkable women who...'
Rajinikanth reviews Retro, calls Suriya's performance 'super' in Karthik Subbaraj film: 'Last 40 minutes are...'
Raid 2 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film overtakes Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 in India, earns Rs...
DNA Verified: Amid India-Pakistan tension, FAKE advisory surfaces online
'If I was shot...': Thalapathy Vijay's fan breaks silence after actor's security guard points gun at him, watch viral video
UP man gets shock of his life, after his bank balance shows Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542, more than Elon Musk net worth
Shah Rukh Khan wears ultra luxurious Patek Philippe watch at Met Gala 2025; its whopping price will make your jaw drop
Mock Drills on May 7: Are schools, banks open on Wednesday? Know what's open, what's closed
CUET PG Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in; get direct link, steps to download here
Meet man who worked as coolie, cracked state administrative exam in one attempt, then attempted UPSC, became IAS officer, he is from...
MI vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans break Mumbai Indians' 6-match winning streak, beat the home side by 3 wicket in the last-over thriller
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi are expecting first child, see couple's adorable pregnancy post: 'Life’s most beautiful role yet'
Flames on two fronts: Is China fueling war for India via Bangladesh and Maldives?
'To kal exam ka padhu ya...': Nationwide mock drill on May 7 sparks meme fest amid India-Pakistan tensions
E-way hubs to be constructed along two expressways in Uttar Pradesh, EV charging stations, hotels, more, check details
Neena Gupta reveals how Vivian Richards reacted after she told him about her pregnancy: 'As much as I wanted this child...'
What will happen in mock drills? Air raid warning, blackouts, camouflaging vital installations, evacuation and...
India, UK sign Free Trade Agreement, PM Modi calls it 'historic milestone'
63,000-square-feet blue floral carpet at Met Gala 2025 was made by this Kerala company, 480 artisans worked for...
Meet IITian who left his private job, studied 12 hours daily, failed in 16 govt exams, later cleared UPSC exam, now he works as...
Gautam Adani's company gets BIG 1500 MW power contract from this state, not Gujarat, Maharashtra
Amid India Pakistan tensions, Pakistan’s Muslim cleric claims, country's jets ‘bomb its own people’, gives references
Not Madhuri Dixit, Maanayata Dutt, Tina Ambani; Sanjay Dutt wanted to marry this superstar's wife, proposed to her in front of his mother Nargis but...
India Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack: Mock drills to take place in 259 locations, know which locations of Delhi-NCR included
Will schools remain open on May 7 amid nationwide mock drills? Details inside
CUET PG 2025: NTA releases final answer key, check link for downloading
MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy XI team for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match
Generative AI Set to Slash Enterprise Data Migration Costs, Ushering in a New Era of IT Modernization
XavonixTrader 1.4 Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform?
Pahalgam Attack: Who controls Lashkar-e-Taiba, how is it related to TRF and how does Pakistani terrorist outfit work?
FIFS Charter: A Disconnect Between Rules and Industry Practice?
Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala with mom Nita Ambani’s diamond necklace, similar to Anne Hathaway’s Ocean’s 8 sparkler, see PICS here
'Marne mein do ghante reh gaye hain': Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari slams Javed Akhtar over Pahalgam remarks, says 'Naseeruddin Shah bhi...'
India-Pakistan war in 2025? Know what Baba Vanga’s terrifying prediction reveals
Shikhar Dhawan steps into entertainment industry, teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for THIS project
Virat Kohli breaks silence on loyalty to RCB, decision to leave captaincy: 'Had the opportunity to...'
Viral Video: Bride’s family gifts groom petrol pump, land, silver worth Rs 15.65 crore, netizens react
Meet actress who slapped Rishi Kapoor 8 times in Raj Kapoor's presence, he got chance at revenge 3 years later but..., her name is..
This is world's best gin, has a unique flavour due to..., not made in US, UK, Spain, Ireland, France, it is...
This is world's first country to make AI compulsory subject in schools, not China, USA, UK, India, Japan
Will Islamic nations join Pakistan in war against India? What will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Iran do if...
India’s most expensive web series had budget of Rs..., cost more than Pathaan, Baahubali, Pushpa, Chhaava, never got released due to…, lead actors were..
CUET UG 2025 exam likely to be postponed, new schedule to be announced soon
Amid India-Pakistan tensions, mock drills to be held across 244 locations tomorrow: Here's what we know so far
'When you get a man like Shah Rukh Khan...': Sabyasachi schools American reporters who fail to recognise SRK's popularity at 2025 Met Gala, says 'just for your context...'
IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan creates history, shocks fans in his debut match as a wicket keeper for SRH, here's what he did
Met Gala 2025 luxurious food menu revealed, Megan Thee Stallion shares dishes she tried, watch viral video here
Squid Game season 3 teaser: Seong Gi-hun is back with another deadlier and bloodier game, watch
Another big investment by Mukesh Ambani, JioStar to invest Rs 840000000000 in..., reason is...
World's longest non-stop flight to fly between these two cities, will cover a distance of..., set to launch in...
2025 Met Gala: How much does Anna Wintour earn from star-studded event? Know her net worth, source of income
Who is Indian-origin billionaire Balvinder Singh Sahni, once paid Rs 80 crore for Rolls Royce fancy number, now sentenced to 5 years in jail in Dubai for...
Viral Video: Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in black leather coat as he reaches Met Gala to support Kiara Advani, fans say 'he should make debut'
Meet woman who started selling lingerie online against mother's will, her Rs 1300-company was later acquired by Mukesh Ambani, her name is…, her business is...
Big win for Billionaire Elon Musk, now owns 'this' city in the US
Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, suddenly stopped getting roles, quit acting, took up job as security guard due to..
Diljit Dosanjh meets Shakira, leaves her in splits with his English at Met Gala 2025: 'Hi to India'
As tensions with Pakistan rise after Pahalgam terror attack, India to conduct defence mock drills after 54 years: Here's what happened in 1971
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani dazzles at Met Gala 2025: Outfit took 20000 hours to create, paired with vintage diamond necklace that belongs to...
Rahul Vaidya takes a jibe at Virat Kohli, calls his fans ‘2 kaudi ke joker’ after cricketer likes Avneet Kaur's picture: ‘I think vo bhi…’
Germany, France take big step against bankrupt Pakistan days after Pahalgam terror attack, move will crumble its economy...
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Declared: Know how to download Madhya Pradesh board class 10th, 12th marksheet
Dilip Kumar broke up with Madhubala after knowing she..., Mumtaz makes shocking revelation about why actor married Saira Banu: 'It’s so tragic that he didn’t...'
Meet man who earns more salary than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, is CEO of..., his name is...
World's most luxurious train runs across this region, ticket price is more than Rs 4 lakh, not Maharajas' Express, name is...
World's longest traffic jam lasted for 12 days, reason will leave you shocked, not in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Paris, New York City, it happened in...
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 likely to be declared THIS week, Know how to download CBSE class 10, 12 marksheet
'I am Shah Rukh Khan': Foreign journalist asks SRK 'who are you', superstar's 'three-word enough' reply goes viral
Game-changer for Noida! Double-decker bus service from Morna Depot to Pari Chowk route coming soon; check details
Big achievement for India, set to become 4th largest economy in 2025, will overtake...
23 years of World Wrestling Entertainment: Know why WWF changed its name to WWE in 2002?
7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees of THIS state, DA hiked to 55 per cent; check details
Bizarre! Parents in Karnataka cut cake after son failed Class 10 Board exam, know reason
Meet man who taught underprivileged students who cracked top IITs, later started own edtech startup, now worth Rs...
Warren Buffett chooses Greg Abel over son Howard as Berkshire Hathaway’s next CEO, who is he?
Conclave: After Pope Francis' death, who are frontrunners to become new head of Catholic Church?
Meet India's most expensive barber who lost his father at just 9, his initially fee was Rs 20, now charges in lakh, his net worth is Rs...
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in polka dot suit dress, arrives hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025
Diljit Dosanjh looks royal Punjabi at Met Gala 2025, stuns fans with his debut look in Maharaja style
Kiara Advani flaunts her baby bump for first time, makes stunning debut at Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares first photo from New York ahead of Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan steals the limelight with his stylish appearance at Met Gala 2025, send fans into frenzy: Watch
SC asks Centre, NMC to respond over plea against conducting NEET PG exam 2025 in two shifts
Meet man, born in India, built one of biggest hospital chains in Gulf, his net worth is Rs...
BIG revelation on Pahalgam attack! Locals involved? Know what former sleeper cell member said
Raid 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film sees huge 70% fall on first Monday, earns just Rs...