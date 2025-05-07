India targeted nine locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. India targeted nine locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.



Pakistan's military spokesperson and Director General of ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed Indian missile stikes claiming that 24 impacts have been reported. Addressing a press conference at 4:08 AM on Wednesday, "A total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons." The DG ISPR said that so far 8 casualties had been reported.

According to the DGISPR, four strikes were carried out in Bahwalpur's Ahmedpur East, near the Subhan mosque. The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and its founder Maulana Masood Azhar. The JeM have been responsible for several terror strikes in India including the Pulwama attack. DG ISPR say one mosque in the complex was destroyed.

Bahawalpur, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hotbed, is approximately 100 km (62 miles) inside Pakistan, away from the Line of Control (LOC). The city is located in the southern Punjab region of Pakistan.



