The list include Member of Parliaments from multi-parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on global level.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has released the list of seven multi-party delegations who are set to visit various countries in an effort to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism and highlight India's policy of zero-tolerance on terrorism on the global stage.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while posting the list on Saturday, also highlighted how the Members of Parliament have shown a united stance of "One mission. One message. One Bharat."

"One mission. One message. One Bharat. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon engage key nations under Operation Sindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism. Here's the list of MPs & delegations representing this united front," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Group 1- Led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Three more BJP MPs--Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma are part of the group. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu and Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be part of the group.

Group 2 - Led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad will be going to certain European countries, including to United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and others.

BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, along with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress' Amar Singh, former Minister of state for External Affairs MJ Akbar will be part of this group.

Group 3 - Led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Janata Dal (United)'s National Working President.

The nine member group will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore. BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, along with Trinamool Congress's Yusuf Pathan, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar are part of the group.

Group 4 - Led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who will be visiting United Arab Emirates , Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone.

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, along with Opposition members including Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer, BJD's Sasmit Patra, and Sujan Chinoy will be part of the group.

Group 5 - Lled by Congress' Shashi Tharoor, with them slated to go to United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad will be accompanied along with former Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Group 6 - Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be going to a second group of European countries, such as Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, National Conference's Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal will be accompanied by Manjeev S Puri, and Jawed Ashraf.

Group 7 - Led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will be representing India's stand in Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Ruddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, V Muraleedharan along with Congress' Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former permanent representative of India to UN, Syed Akbaruddin will be putting forth India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.The operation targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on cessation of hostilities.

