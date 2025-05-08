Eight Pakistani missiles shot down in Samba region of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the tension is escalating and the Pakistani army is trying to save its face by carrying out attacks, eight Pakistani missiles were shot down in the Samba region of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan attempted to target military installations in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh, but it was foiled by the Indian armed forces. Loud explosions have been heard in Pathankot town, followed by the sound of sirens. Sirens have also been heard in Jammu, Kupwara, and other towns. The town has been put under blackouts.

The Indian Army is firing interceptor missiles to intercept missiles coming from Pakistan. As the army has activated the Air Defence System, the sky is lighting up every other minute. Tension is escalating gradually, and the soldiers are getting ready for more deployment and actions. Amid escalating tensions, authorities have declared blackout

in Ferozepur and Gurudaspur in Punjab and parts of Rajasthan, another state that shares a border with Pakistan. Besides, Heavy shelling is already in progress at the International Border at Samba, Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Reasi. Pakistan attempted to target military installations in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh, but it was foiled by the Indian armed forces. Loud explosions have been heard in Pathankot town, followed by the sound of sirens. Sirens have also been heard in Jammu, Kupwara, and other towns. The town has been put under blackouts.