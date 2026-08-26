Operation Sindoor: Did India strike Pakistan's Kirana Hills near Sargodha? Ex-CDS explains what happened

Speculation about India targeting the site surfaced after Pakistani media broadcast visuals of smoke billowing from the hills during the military standoff.

Former CDS General Anil Chauhan has clarified speculation about India striking Kirana Hills near Pakistan's Sargodha during Operation Sindoor, stating that a loiter munition looking for radars may have hit one of the hills after missing its intended target.

Located about 10 kilometres north of Sargodha, Kirana Hills has long been linked to Pakistan's nuclear infrastructure. Speculation about India targeting the site surfaced after Pakistani media broadcast visuals of smoke billowing from the hills during the military standoff.

former CDS explains what happened during Operation Sindoor

"We had deployed loitering munitions around Sargodha ahead of India's strikes on Pakistani airbases to hunt for radars," the former CDS said at an event organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation.

According to Chauhan, such munitions can stay in the air for about two hours while looking for a target, and if no target is found, they eventually crash down.

"It must have come and hit one of those hills. So that could be one of the reasons... even Pakistani media showed some kind of images in which there was smoke coming out of Kirana Hills," he said.

His statement suggests that if Kirana Hills was hit, it was not a deliberate strike on the region or its nuclear assets.

India used lower airspace in Operation Sindoor: Chauhan​

Chauhan added that deploying loitering munitions around Sargodha was part of India's larger strategy to dominate the lower airspace during Operation Sindoor.

The former CDS termed it a "third option", different from the ground-based action after the Uri attack and the large aerial package deployed after Pulwama.

"During Operation Sindoor, we decided to use a third option, that is, to exploit the lower airspace. That means it would have kept the threshold of conflict low. It would have assured success and then there would have been an element of surprise," he said.

He said the lower air envelope can be exploited by drones, loitering munitions, attack helicopters and other low-flying platforms.

India cleared Sargodha strike despite Pakistan's request for talks

Chauhan further disclosed that India had approved additional strikes on Pakistani military targets — including Sargodha — even after Islamabad sought talks.

He said Pakistan contacted India seeking talks when the Air Chief asked him whether the Indian Air Force should strike Sargodha.

"Once the Pakistanis had picked up the phone and said they wanted to talk at about 10 AM, the Air Chief asked me whether he should strike Sargodha. I said, 'Go ahead'," Chauhan said.

He then asked the Air Chief to identify two more targets.

"I said, could you please identify two more targets? So, one of the targets he identified was Skardu. We gave a yes, but after some time, the weather there turned bad, and they had to change over to Bholari," he said.

Chauhan further said India's escalation strategy ensured it would deliver the final strike. "The last strike or the winning note will always be delivered by us and not by the Pakistanis," he said.

The comments reveal India's escalation strategy during Operation Sindoor, including retaining the option for further strikes even after Islamabad sought talks.

Pakistan failed to assess its strike results: Chauhan

Chauhan added that Pakistan had no clarity on whether its strikes hit their targets and continued to seek commercial satellite imagery until about May 12 to find evidence of damage.

"They were actually after 10th also till about 12th they were trying their best to obtain images so that they have some evidence," he said.

According to Chauhan, commercial satellite imagery is available from both American and Chinese firms. He said Pakistan also explored other Chinese satellite sources but could not find evidence that its strikes had caused any damage.

"But since they are not able to hit any target, they got no evidence," he said.

What gave India the advantage in Operation Sindoor​

Chauhan credited India's success in Operation Sindoor to superior situational awareness, battlefield transparency and coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"If I had to list out a couple of reasons for India's victory, I would say that we had better situational awareness, better battlefield transparency because we are better networked," he said.

He noted that the three services had a common operational picture, enabling better decisions. Instead of taking their individual capability shortfalls to the political leadership, they worked on a joint plan.

"We have seen in the past, sometimes in front of political leadership, people bring out the kind of deficiencies that they have. This particular operation stands out... in which all three services and I, right from day one, did not bring any of these kinds of deficiencies," Chauhan said.

The former CDS also credited clear political direction for ensuring operational freedom for the military. "The second thing I could attribute to victory was... clear political direction, which gave us a free hand to plan operations," he said.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

In the first phase, the armed forces hit nine locations linked to terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation employed precision and standoff weapons, allowing Indian aircraft to hit targets without penetrating deep into Pakistani airspace.