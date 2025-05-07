The strikes, part of a mission named Operation Sindoor, were aimed at terrorist infrastructure belonging to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India carried out precision strikes overnight on nine terror-related targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), prompting travel advisories and flight cancellations across northern India, including at Delhi Airport. The strikes, part of a mission named Operation Sindoor, were aimed at terrorist infrastructure belonging to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These groups have been involved in planning and executing attacks against India, officials said.

The action follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. Officials said the operation was a joint effort by the Indian Army and Air Force, using precision strike weapons. "We are fulfilling our commitment to hold those responsible for the attack accountable," a senior official added.

According to reports, the operation was carefully planned, with India showing restraint in both target selection and execution. No Pakistani military facilities were hit. The strikes were described as focused, limited, and non-escalatory in nature.

Reuters reported that parts of the area experienced a power outage after explosions were heard.

Following the strikes, the Delhi International Airport issued an advisory for travellers, warning of possible delays and disruptions. “Due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport,” the advisory stated. Passengers have been asked to check with their airlines or visit the airport’s official website for real-time updates.

Several Indian airlines have cancelled flights, especially from cities across North India. Srinagar Airport has been temporarily shut for operations in response to the heightened security situation.

Sources told news agency ANI that the Indian forces had specifically targeted senior leadership figures within the terror networks during the operation.

The situation remains tense, but officials emphasise that the strikes were conducted with precision and caution to avoid unnecessary escalation.