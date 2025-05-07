Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. Under the operation, India targeted nine locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.



Following Operation Sindoor, students and parents are concerned about whether schools and colleges will open or close today. Though there is no advisory from the government, parents and students are advised to be alert for any untoward incidents.



The situation was constantly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night, as per sources. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added. Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.



In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.



"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

