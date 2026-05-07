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Operation Sindoor Anniversary: How India's defence strategy changed one year later?

One year after Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces are in the middle of their biggest structural and doctrinal overhaul since the Kargil War.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 07, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

Operation Sindoor Anniversary: How India's defence strategy changed one year later?
Image source: ANI
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A nonchalant line from Indian Air Force Air Marshal AK Bharti after Operation Sindoor — arguably the coldest and coolest — reflected a shift. It showed India will now fight with precision, integration, and finality. 

While Operation Sindoor, launched exactly a year ago on May 7, 2025, stuck to a known logic — "you attack us, we wipe out your terror launchpads" — its execution stood out. India’s strikes came with unusual sharpness. Yet the first wave was calibrated and contained, not meant to broaden the conflict.

But Pakistan retaliated with attempts to strike Indian cities and military installations. What followed changed the approach — India altered its targets, and its rules of engagement.

What changed after one year of Operation Sindoor?

One year after Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces are in the middle of their biggest structural and doctrinal overhaul since the Kargil War. What started as a precision strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan has grown into a wider rethinking of how India will fight future wars — faster, more connected, more tech-focused, and increasingly built on homegrown systems. 

The actual operation took under 30 minutes, but the military escalation that followed ran for nearly 88 hours, revealing both strengths and gaps in India’s readiness. Defence planners, quoted by The Economic Times, now seem to view Op Sindoor less as a standalone strike and more as a blueprint for the kind of wars India expects next.

A key takeaway from military reviews after Sindoor has been the rising role of drones, precision weapons, electronic warfare, and real-time coordination among the Army, Air Force, and Navy.  

When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently referred to Operation Sindoor as proof of India's "tech-driven military might," he wasn’t recounting the past. He was outlining a transformation.  

The most lasting effect of Operation Sindoor has emerged in the year since — across procurement and industry. If there was a defining feature of the operation, it was the use of drones — not as supporting tools, but as core combat assets.  

Major General RC Padhi (retired) describes the change as a transition from "building capability to real operational integration." In the operation, drones and loitering munitions worked with radar networks, air defence units, and command centres — "handling surveillance, strike support, and even neutralising aerial threats." What followed wasn’t just steady adoption. It was a structural change.

IAF Shifts Strategy: India boosts 160-km missiles, loitering munitions after Op Sindoor

After Op Sindoor, India has made major investments in stand-off weapons and loitering munitions, since future conflicts will be fought without direct contact. The IAF has also been directed to keep its manned aircraft beyond the reach of Pakistani radars and air defence systems. India has moved to the next level of stand-off capability with 160-km range RVV-BD air-to-air missiles from Russia, 300-km range rockets like PULS, and advanced surface-to-air missiles to defend its warships. Future warfare will hinge on superior technology, not larger troop numbers, as the age of conventional land battles is over.

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