Following air strikes by the Indian Armed Forces, authorities closed Rajkot and Bhuj airports in Gujarat to civilian aircraft on Wednesday morning, while keeping them open for military use.

After India's Operation Sindoor, a government press conference disclosed that the 25-minute operation targeted nine terrorist camps within Pakistan. Although Pakistan's airspace remains open, international airlines are steering clear of the area due to the geopolitical tensions. Following air strikes by the Indian Armed Forces, authorities closed Rajkot and Bhuj airports in Gujarat to civilian aircraft on Wednesday morning, while keeping them open for military use.

Operation Sindoor: Flights to Pakistan cancelled

Major airlines have cancelled flights to and from various locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Dharamshala, and Rajkot. More than 20 domestic flights and over 50 international flights bound for Pakistan have been canceled.

Operation Sindoor: Major airports in North India to remain closed

The airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Amritsar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Delhi are closed in North India due to Operation Sindoor, while Bhuj, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Kandla airports, typically associated with Gujarat, might be impacted differently based on specific directives.

Operation Sindoor: Airline advisory

Major airlines, including Air India, Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories. Delhi Airport has canceled over 30 flights, including 23 domestic departures and 8 arrivals, along with 4 international departures. FlightRadar 24 data shows no active flights on India's north-western border.

Operation Sindoor: IndiGo cancels flights to eleven cities due to airport closures

IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till May 10, following aviation authorities directives regarding airport closures in wake of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of the Pahalgam attack.

"Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs," the budget carrier stated on X.

Earlier, flights visible over Lahore are no longer present. As international flights reroute to avoid Pakistan's airspace, delays and layovers are expected. Passengers anticipate further cancellations due to rising Indo-Pak tensions. Border airports may remain closed for over 24 hours, based on trends from Chandigarh. Regional carrier Star Air has also suspended flights to and from Nanded, Hindan, and Adampur.