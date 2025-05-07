In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Airports Authority of India has verified the closure of the Srinagar airfield, with no commercial flights scheduled to operate from the area for the day.

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army's precision strikes on Pakistani terror camps,Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet Airlines on Wednesday issued a flight advisory for airports in the northern parts of the country. In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Airports Authority of India has verified the closure of the Srinagar airfield, with no commercial flights scheduled to operate from the area for the day.

Air India has halted all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 12 noon on May 7, awaiting further instructions from officials. Also, two international flights en route to Amritsar are being redirected to Delhi.

SpiceJet has declared the closure of multiple airports in northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, until further notice. The airline cautioned that departures, arrivals, and connecting flights could be disrupted, advising passengers to verify their flight status before commencing their journeys.

International services have also been impacted, with Qatar Airways temporarily suspending flights to Pakistan due to the closure of its airspace. The airline stated it is closely observing the situation and is dedicated to the safety of its passengers and crew.

The airlines also requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and check their flight status before flying.

"Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status," the post read.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines also issued a flight advisory for their commuters flying to and from selected cities in the country.

Taking to social media X, Indigo in a post on X stated that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala would be impacted.

The airlines requested passengers to check flight status before reaching the airport.

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport," the post read.

Furthermore, flights to and from Bikaner would also be impacted due to the current airspace restrictions.

"Update: Flights to/from #Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport," the post further reads.

Earlier, India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

(With inpuuts from ANI)