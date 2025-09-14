Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

Family members of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam attack criticised the government for the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan. A man who lost both his father and his brother called Operation Sindoor a "waste".

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match
A man criticises the T20 Asia Cup India vs Pakistan match
Family members of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam attack criticised the government for the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan and stated that the family was “very disturbed” when they received the news. Expressing his anguish over the match, Sawan Parmar, who lost his father and brother in the attack, said that Operation Sindoor seemed like a “waste now.” “When we got to know the India vs Pakistan match was being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan... If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was shot with so many bullets... Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now...” he told ANI.

Kiran Yatish Parmar, his mother, also raised questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why the match was being conducted if the Operation Sindoor had not been concluded yet, further saying that the wounds of the victim families have not healed yet. “This match should not happen. I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, Operation Sindoor has not concluded, so why is this India vs Pakistan match happening?... I want to tell everyone in the country to go and visit those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack and see how sad they are. Our wounds have not healed...” she told ANI.

ALSO READ: Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match is scheduled to be held today in Dubai. Meanwhile, The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup experienced an unusual downturn in ticket sales. Despite organizers introducing a single-ticket format aimed at simplifying purchases, demand hasn't seen a significant surge, leaving many wondering about the factors behind this trend. 

The anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The emotions around the contest are mixed, and there have been calls to boycott the fixture against Pakistan. Earlier, former all-rounder and BJP leader Kedhar Jadhav opposed the squaring off of the match. Jadhav voiced his opinion that India should not contest in the fixture and said, while speaking to reporters, “I don't know what will happen, but I have already said that, according to me, this match should not be played.” 

ALSO READ: Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash: 'How can blood, cricket go together'?

 

(with inputs from ANI)

 

 

