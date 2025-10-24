Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning off funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested

At least 30 people were arrested by Rajasthan's Jhalawar police in a major crackdown on cybercrime network operating across multiple states. Under Operation Shutterdown, Jhalwar Police have busted an interstate cybercrime module allegedly involved in siphoning funds from government welfare schemes.

As per police, the accused used fake documents and identities for siphoning of welfare funds for farmers and economically weaker citizens through fake claims under various schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. As per reports, the funds were withdrawn using forged accounts spread across various cities like Jodhpur, Kota and others.

Operation Shutter Down

Jhalawar Police on X, wrote, 'Operation Shutter Down: On August 8, a confidential complaint was received at the SP office and the cyber police station that a gang was siphoning off government schemes meant to provide financial support to the weaker sections. For over two months, the team worked undercover.' This tip was received after SP Amit Kumar Budaniya said a toll-free number launched for the public to confidently share information with the police.

According to Jhalawar Police, 70 teams conducted raids simultaneously at different locations at the same time. 30 teams was deployed in as many locations in four cities in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and 30 others were kept on reserve, with an additional 10 on alert.

Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and State Bank of India also deployed a four-member team to analyze the bank accounts and trace the money trail, as per Police.

Police have arrested the mastermind of the operation, along with other 30 people. Rs 52.69 lakh in cash, 14 luxury cars, 35 laptops and hundreds of identity documents were also recovered. Digital devices, vehicles and other things worth around three crore were seized, and around 11,000 such suspicious accounts were found.