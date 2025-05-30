According to the guidelines released by Jagjeet Singh Monga, Director of the Directorate of Civil Defence, a coordinated mock drill and blackout will be carried out simultaneously in all 41 districts of the state.

Civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield', which was scheduled for May 29 in the border districts of Rajasthan, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the new dates for Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab have been announced; Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are yet to do so.

The civil defence department in Rajasthan has issued directives to all district collectors and magistrates regarding a statewide blackout and mock drill scheduled on Saturday evening.

According to the guidelines released by Jagjeet Singh Monga, Director of the Directorate of Civil Defence, a coordinated mock drill and blackout will be carried out simultaneously in all 41 districts of the state.

Monga stated that as per a recent communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield' are to be conducted on May 31 in all districts of the states and Union Territories located along the western border.

In the earlier mock drills conducted in the country, air raid warning sirens were activated to alert the public, and a blackout was imposed at night.

Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.

Hours after India conducted a series of strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoJK, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held a media briefing in the national capital to share the details of the Operation.

