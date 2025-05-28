The government had earlier decided to conduct a civil defence exercise on Thursday in Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

The civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield', which was planned to be held on May 29 in states bordering Pakistan postponed due to administrative reasons in Gujarat and Rajasthan, ANI reported. The Union territory of Chandigarh also postponed the exercise. However, the Haryana government has requested state officials to plan and organise the exercise at 5 pm on Thursday. However, Gurugram district administration tweeted late Wednesday that the exercise is postponed and the next date for it shall be issued subsequently.

Gujarat Information Department said, “It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", which was planned to be held on 29.05.2025 is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently”

Rajasthan Home Department said, "It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently." The government had earlier decided to conduct a civil defence exercise on Thursday in the states bordering Pakistan – Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's old video 'deep-scanning' actor Mawra Hocane goes viral, netizens say 'Sharif by name'

As per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a civil defence exercise (Civil Defence Mock Drill) was conducted on May 7 to check and evaluate the security arrangements of the citizens living in sensitive areas of the country. Based on this, the civil defence arrangements have been strengthened in some sensitive areas of the country. Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.