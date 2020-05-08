Operation Samudra Setu: Around 2,000 Indians to be evacuated from Maldives on 2 Navy ships in first phase

A total of 1800-2000 Indians will be evacuated on two ships – INS Jalshwa and INS Magar - from the Maldives in the first phase of repatriation from the Indian Ocean island nation, sources said.

Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are part of the first phase of evacuation operations from May 8, 2020. The navy has named its evacuation operation as “Samudra Setu” (Sea Bridge).

The embarkation began earlier in the day on Friday with priority being given to compelling cases such as medical, senior citizens, family emergencies and jobless.

About 4500 of approximately 27,000 Indians in the Maldives have conveyed the wish to travel back, sources said.

Indian community in the Maldives is spread across over 200 islands spanning about 800 km.

This major evacuation exercise is being carried out when Malé itself is under lockdown but the operation is receiving full support and cooperation of the government of Maldives.

The two ships will make two voyages each to Kochi and Tuticorin ports, sources added.

India has launched a massive repatriation effort, the largest in history, to evacuate Indian citizens who have been stranded in various countries due to the travel lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

While 64 flights have been roped in to bring Indians from various countries, the Indian Navy has also been directed to make suitable preparations for their evacuation by sea.

"The ships have been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation. The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 stringent protocols have also been stipulated," the Indian Navy said.

"This operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and state governments," it added.