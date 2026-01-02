FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Operation Real Loot: Exposing fraud worth crores of rupees by a renowned real estate company

Zee News has time and again exposed companies that deceive government agencies and engage in fraudulent activities. Today, we're going to expose a renowned real estate company that has committed a fraud worth crores of rupees.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Operation Real Loot: Exposing fraud worth crores of rupees by a renowned real estate company
The scam not only violated a High Court order but also deceived government agencies.
TRENDING NOW

To fight injustice, people often resort to the law of the land. However, some companies manipulate the system for their own gain or to amass large sums of money by way of hoodwinking government agencies. Zee News has time and again exposed such companies. Today, we are going to expose a major fraud committed by one such company, which has embezzled crores of rupees.

Big disclosure of fraud
The fraud pertains to the M3M Group -- a well-known real estate company based in Delhi-NCR. This company first devised a scheme to purchase valuable land in Gurugram at half the price and then trapped government agencies in it. It wouldn't be wrong to say that behind the tall and luxurious buildings of the cyber city Gurugram lies a story of fraud amounting to crores of rupees.

M3M India
M3M India Private Limited, an NCR-based company, attempted to trick the court and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through a valuable piece of land in Gurugram. It's a 9.26-acre plot of land in Sector 62, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. Ten years back, this land was valued Rs 534 crore. It's worth noting that a stay was imposed on this land in 2018, making it unsellable and unpurchasable. Plus, it could not even be auctioned.  

What happened next? 
- The land was auctioned, ignoring a High Court order.
- The land was auctioned at a price lower by Rs 234 crore
- As part of its conspiracy, the M3M Group had another company from the same bank that conducted the auction purchase the property.

A puppet company
Which company did the M3M Group use as a puppet company? We will reveal how the M3M Group set up and funded the company overnight. Zee News has every document detailing the M3M Group's massive fraud. We will also reveal which company provided the loan, which company received the loan, and which company purchased the land posing as a front company.

Earlier price: Rs 564 crore
- The land, which was estimated to be worth Rs 564 crore in 2018, was purchased for around Rs 300 crore. Today, the value of that land is around Rs 900 crore.
- Just 4 to 5 kilometers away, a penthouse in the DLF Camellias project is priced at Rs 100 crore. Imagine how prime and expensive that property actually is. This scam not only violated the High Court's order but also deceived government agencies. Zee News will soon release a major expose on all the frauds committed by the M3M Group. Operation Real Loot will continue.

Parvesh Vastyayan, Special Investigative Team, Zee Media

