Operation Pink: In bid to curb down public harassment of women, Greater Noida cops arrest 65

In a major crackdown on people who are notorious for harassing women in public, as many as 65 people were arrested Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday for allegedly harassing women in public spaces, according to officials.

The anti-harassment drive, 'Operation Pink', was conducted under various police station limits on directions of district's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said.

"The squads toured around schools, coaching centres, parks, markets, shopping malls, bus stops and other public spaces," a police official said.

The drive was conducted in police station areas including Dadri, Kasna, Phase 2, Phase 3, Dadri, Sector 20, Sector 24, Sector 39, Sector 49 and Sector 58, the official said.

"Twenty men were arrested in the Kasna area, 12 in Sector 24, eight in Sector 20, six in Sector 58, five in Phase 3, four each in sectors 49, 39 and Phase 2, while two were held in Dadri area for making vulgar and indecent comments on women and girls," he said.

Those held have been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 294 (obscene acts and songs to the annoyance of others), police said.

Today's action comes amid stepped up efforts by the district police toward women safety.

Fifteen people were arrested yesterday in the Sector 24 police station area, while another five were held by the anti-Romeo squads for similar offences in the Sector 20 police station area on August 23, even as several others were let off with warnings.

The anti-Romeo squads are sleuths both male and female deployed in public places in plain clothes.

The squad was formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh last year to put a check on stalkers and eve-teasers.