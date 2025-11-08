FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after army foils infiltration attempt, VIDEO

Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector under 'Operation Pimple.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 09:10 AM IST

Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after army foils infiltration attempt, VIDEO
Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector under 'Operation Pimple.' A joint operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district was launched after receiving intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC), suspicious movement was spotted, leading to an encounter.

Army's White Chinar Corps, in a social media post on X, Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress.'

Earlier, they said that "Operation Pimple" was launched on November 7 after receiving specific inputs.

Chinar corps on X wrote, 'On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped. Op continues.'

 

