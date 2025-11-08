Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video
Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...
Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details
BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here
Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after army foils infiltration attempt, VIDEO
PM Modi flags off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat; check train stoppages, timings, fares
Ex-CIA Officer Richard Barlow drops bombshell, says 'After exposing Pakistan’s secret nuclear programme, my life was destroyed by...'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Health of newborn, brith time, discharage details REVEALED
Delhi airport issues BIG update on flights status after system failure: Will you take off on time today?
Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri EVICTED from show, but there's SHOCKING twist of...
INDIA
Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector under 'Operation Pimple.
Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector under 'Operation Pimple.' A joint operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district was launched after receiving intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC), suspicious movement was spotted, leading to an encounter.
Army's White Chinar Corps, in a social media post on X, Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress.'
Earlier, they said that "Operation Pimple" was launched on November 7 after receiving specific inputs.
Chinar corps on X wrote, 'On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped. Op continues.'