'Operation Meghdoot': The fateful mission during which Lance Naik Chandrashekhar went missing 38 years ago

L: Patrolling team that recovered the soldiers mortal remains | R: His Army identity discs | Photos: ANI

An Indian Army patrol recently recovered the mortal remains of an army jawan who went missing in Siachen 38 years ago. His body was found in an old bunker and the soldier was identified as Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola of 19 Kumaon Regiment with the help of the identification disk bearing his Army number. The body of another soldier was also found. However, his identity has not yet been ascertained.

Lance Naik Chandrashekhar, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, had been missing since May 29, 1984 in Siachen.

Who is Lance Naik Chandrashekhar?

The soldier was a resident of Dwarahat in Almora as per the information available. He had enlisted in the army in 1975. He was married at the time for nine years and had two daughters - four and one and a half years old at the time. He had last been home in January 1984 before the fateful mission. As per records of the Indian Army, the late jawan was deployed at Gyongla Glacier in Siachen in 1984 for Operation Meghdoot.

What was Operation Meghdoot?

It was the code-name for an operation of the Indian Armed Forces operation. Operation Meghdoot was on April 13, 1984. The aim of the operation was to capture the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation precipitated the Siachen conflict. It was the first assault in world’s history launched at the world’s highest battlefield.

In the military operation, Indian forces succeeded in gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier. Since then, there have been on and off conflicts in the Earth’s highest battleground between India and Pakistan.

Permanent military presence is maintaned by both countries in the region at a height of more than 6,000 metres (20,000 ft). The inhospitable terrain has seen over 2,000 soldiers lose their lives, majorly because of extreme weather and natural hazards of mountain warfare.

What happened on the fateful mission?

The soldier was part of a 20-man troop which was dispatched to the region for 'Operation Meghdoot'. The group was caught in an avalanche while patrolling. The Army was able to recover 15 bodies. However, 5 were never found and continued to be missing for nearly 4 decades. Lance Naik Chandrashekhar was one of them.

(With inputs from agencies)