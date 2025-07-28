Operation Mahadev: Three terrorists killed in intense firefight in J-K

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

Three terrorists have been killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday. The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said. According to a statement from the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, "Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues." The operation is still in progress. Further information awaited.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India successfully neutralized any attack by Pakistan, and that no important assets of the Indian armed forces were damaged during the hostilities between India and Pakistan after the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 this year. He further said that nine terrorist infra sites in Pakistan were hit in precision strikes in which "over 100 terrorists, their trainers and handlers were targeted."

