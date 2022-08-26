‘Operation Lotus has become Operation keechad’: Kejriwal govt to bring confidence motion in Assembly

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

In the midst of the CBI probes and Delhi excise policy case, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital is all set to bring forth a confidence vote in the Assembly on Monday, August 29, in a show of strength.

The AAP government led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed confidence in proving that no party MLA has defected from the government, ready to bring a confidence motion in the Assembly next week.

Speaking at Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the confidence motion will be brought to show people that "Operation Lotus" has become "Operation keechad" in the national capital.

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal said, “It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP`s Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here."

Arvind Kejriwal further alleged that BJP, which forms the central government in India, has till now purchased over 277 MLAs across the country in an effort to stomp on the state governments.

He further alleged that the recent raids on AAP leaders by probe agencies are linked to Gujarat assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

"All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP govt, ours is the most popular government, and these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They will fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls," said Kejriwal, as per ANI reports.

This comes in the midst of the raids conducted against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in view of the liquor excise policy case. Kejriwal also said that despite raiding Sisodia’s property, the central agency could not find a single penny.

“The raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

