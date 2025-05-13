Three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district. Earlier in April, following the Pahalgam attack, Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city.

Three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police sources confirmed. According to a top police official, earlier today, a massive cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the region. As security forces launched a combing operation in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, terrorists hiding in the region opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel, triggering a fierce gunfight.

Identification of 3 LeT terrorists killed

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists affiliated with the LeT were neutralised. According to sources, one of the terrorists was identified as Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay and a resident of Chotipora Heerpora in Shopian. He was a Category A, LeT operative who was involved in the firing incident at the Danish Resort in Srinagar on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and one driver were injured.

He joined the terror outfit on March 8, 2023. Kuttay was involved in the killing of a BJP Sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024 and was suspect involved in the killing of Territorial Army Personnel at Behibagh in Kulgam on February 3, 2025.The other identified terrorist was Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohd Shafi Dar, who was a resident of Wanduna Melhora in Shopian. He joined the terror outfit on October 18, 2024, and was a category C LeT operative. He was involved in the killing of non-local labourers at Wachi in Shopian on October 18, 2024.However, the identity of the last terrorist is yet to be confirmed.

Pahalgam terror attack terrorists

Meanwhile, posters were seen in different parts of Pulwama District, announcing Rs 20 lakh reward on information of terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the terror attack in Pahalgam. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The terror operatives were identified as Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag; Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai; and Hasim Musa, also known as Suleiman. Of the three LeT operatives, Musa and Talha are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, while Thokar is a Kashmiri local.

Earlier in April, following the Pahalgam attack, Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The operation comes on the heels of India achieving stupendous success in Operation Sindoor where precision strikes saw the elimination of nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur the Headquarters of the Jaish and Muridke a key training base of the Lashkar.

