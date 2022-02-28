Operation Ganga: List of flights for Indians evacuating from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are currently heightened, with war erupting in the country after the Russian military launched a series of attacks last week. All the civilians have been asked to move to secure locations, and martial law has been imposed in Ukraine.

Amid this, many Indian nationals have been left stranded in Ukraine as the country has been declared a no-fly zone for security and safety reasons. According to data, over 18,000 Indian nations are residing in Ukraine amid the current Russian invasion.

The Indian government decided to conduct an evacuation mission named Operation Ganga to bring back all the Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Ukraine. Till now, three special flights of Air India have landed in the country, carrying over 600 Indians from Ukraine.

Since the airspace of Ukraine is closed, the evacuation options for Indians are from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania. Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said, “Specific border crossing points were identified and the MEA had deployed teams to assist in the evacuation process.”

According to Shringla, a total of 4000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine ahead of the war situation after the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory, leaving around 15,000 people still in the country to be evacuated. The evacuation process will be at the government’s cost, he said.

Mentioned below is a list of special flights by Air India from Bucharest and Budapest, functioning to bring Indian nationals back to the country.

List of flights for operation Ganga for Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/AmrOrxHeuA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Shringla had said that he had been in conversation with the Russian and Ukrainian ambassador, expressing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals. He said, “I've shared the locations where Indian citizens are concentrated. Both ambassadors took note of our concerns and assured us of the safety of Indian citizens.”

Indians must note that the borders at Hungary and Romania are functioning currently, but the borders of Poland have been blocked due to a large number of foreign nationals trying to escape from Ukraine. The people at the borders are being guided to border points in phases.

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are increasing with each passing day. Many are also saying that the conflict between the two nations can also lead to the beginning of the third World War.