Operation Ganga: India brings back second batch of 250 citizens from Ukraine as tensions increase with Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis leads to increased tensions, the government of India has been successful in bringing back the second batch of 250 citizens, including several students, from Romania after helping them exit Ukraine amid the current situation.

As the second special flight of Indian nationals coming from Ukraine landed, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed all the returnees with flowers. The Air India (AI)-192 special flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Further, the aviation minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to evacuate all the Indian nationals who are stuck in the two countries amid war-like conditions.

#FlyAI: HMCA @JM_Scindia receiving the Indian nationals who were flown back to Delhi from Bucharest by AI 1942 on 27th Feb, '22 early morning, operated to evacuate Indians stranded at war-ravaged Ukraine. Thank you for guiding us on this mission @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/y1DuYcjJTW — Air India (@airindiain) February 26, 2022

Scindia told the students, “Every single citizen is back home in India. Please send this message to all your friends and colleagues that we are with them and will guarantee them their safe return. PM Modi is in touch with the Ukrainian and Russian President, conservations are on to ensure that everyone is brought home safely.”

Till now, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated and brought back to India under the mission dubbed Operation Ganga. The third flight with 240 Indian passengers is set to land in New Delhi soon after taking off from Hungary’s Budapest.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine also issued a fresh set of guidelines for the students and citizens who are currently stuck there, advising them not to move to any of the border checkposts without prior communication with the government officials through the helpline numbers.

In its advisory, the Indian Embassy wrote, “The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.”

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia increased earlier this week when the latter launched an attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, beginning its invasion of the country. As per sources, the Ukrainian forces have also retaliated after the attack, killing thousands of Russian soldiers.

(With PTI inputs)