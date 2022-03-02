Search icon
Operation Ganga: IAF's C-17 flights carrying 800 Indian evacuees from Ukraine to reach Delhi tomorrow

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 02, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Four C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force with approximately 800 evacuees from Ukraine will be landing at the Hindon airbase here on Thursday, sources said. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

The IAF planes are also coming from these neighbouring countries only, sources mentioned. Four IAF aircraft with approximately 800 Indian evacuees will land at the Hindon airbase between 1.30 AM and 8 AM on Thursday, the sources added. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will receive the Indian evacuees at the airbase, they said. 

 

 

