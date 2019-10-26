Operation 'Clean Art': Over 50,000 mongoose hair brushes seized in raids across 5 states, 43 held

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has recovered 54,000 mongoose hair brushes in raids across five states under an operation named 'Clean Art."

After conducting the operation, 43 people have been arrested in connection with the racket. They were held for smuggling mongoose hair which is in huge demand abroad and it is sold in the form of paintbrushes.

The demand of mongoose hair brushes, used for painting, is high during Diwali season.

The operation has been conducted in five states, which include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The purchase of mongoose hair was done through horse-drawn couriers.

Investigations have revealed that the stock of mongoose hair has been collected by killing 15 mongooses. The cost of the recovered brushes and hair is said to be worth around Rs 7 crore.