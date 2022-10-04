Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Operation Chakra | CBI raids 105 locations across states in crackdown on cyber criminals, 300 suspects under scanner

87 locations are being searched by CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Operation Chakra | CBI raids 105 locations across states in crackdown on cyber criminals, 300 suspects under scanner
Representational Image

The CBI on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Chakra’ against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states. The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, officials said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said.

From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, they said.

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.