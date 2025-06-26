Security forces on Thursday "neutralised" one terrorist during an encounter in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces on Thursday "neutralised" one terrorist during an encounter in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the joint operation, code-named Operation Bihali, was launched earlier in the day by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Providing an update on the operation, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "In the ongoing joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police in Basantgarh, one terrorist has been neutralised till now."The operation began during the early hours after contact was established with the terrorists."

The encounter started early in the morning, and the operation is going on," said Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, while speaking to the mediapersons about the ongoing operation in Basantgarh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Security forces conducted a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3.The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.

