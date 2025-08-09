Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during gunfight with terrorists

Ahead of IPL 2026, SRH owner Kavya Maran joins hand with LSG's Sanjiv Goenka for...

China gives BIG response to US President Donald Trump over tariff threats for buying Russian oil, says, 'our national interest...'

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide starred newcomer, had Rajesh Khanna in cameo, beat Sholay to become...

Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally halts exports of military equipment amid Gaza war due to...

Meet man, whose father is accountant in DM's office, who first became DSP, then IRS, later cleared UPSC exam in 3rd attempt to become IAS, his rank was...

Days after Uttarkashi tragedy, cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, no casualties reported so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9?

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers him on Raksha Bandhan

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeIndia

INDIA

Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during gunfight with terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, killed during gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 09:36 AM IST

Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during gunfight with terrorists

TRENDING NOW

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, identifed as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, killed during gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam. Indian army's longest running operation against terrorists, Operation Akhal entered its ninth day on Saturday, August, 9. As per reports, two security personnel were also injured in the overnight firing.

Army posted on X, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in the line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. The Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues.'

 

What is Operation Akhal?

Operation Akhal was started on August 1 by Indian army to begin serach operation and eliminate  Lashkar-e-Taiba militants hidden in Kashmir valley's dense forests and cave like hideouts. Over five terrorists have been killed since the gunfight.  Along with Para commanders, Indian army has deployed drones and helicopters to track down the hiding terrorists. The locals of Akhal village have begun evacuation.

(More details awaited)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals maj
What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to build real-time data exchange; Should India be afraid?
What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to bu
Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'
Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu
Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'
Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going...'
DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?
DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE