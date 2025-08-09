Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during gunfight with terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, killed during gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, identifed as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, killed during gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam. Indian army's longest running operation against terrorists, Operation Akhal entered its ninth day on Saturday, August, 9. As per reports, two security personnel were also injured in the overnight firing.

Army posted on X, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in the line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. The Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues.'

What is Operation Akhal?

Operation Akhal was started on August 1 by Indian army to begin serach operation and eliminate Lashkar-e-Taiba militants hidden in Kashmir valley's dense forests and cave like hideouts. Over five terrorists have been killed since the gunfight. Along with Para commanders, Indian army has deployed drones and helicopters to track down the hiding terrorists. The locals of Akhal village have begun evacuation.

(More details awaited)