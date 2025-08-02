Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway.

Security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said on Saturday.

The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

On July 30, an encounter broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence, the Army's White Knight Corps said.

According to officials, troops maintaining vigil along the LoC noticed the movement of two individuals under suspicious circumstances in the general area of the Poonch sector.

Upon being challenged by the soldiers, the suspected terrorists opened fire, prompting a swift retaliation from the Army.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps stated, "White Knight Corps Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged."

