Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway station stampede that killed 18

Uttar Pradesh flood alert: These districts are on high alert as Yamuna, Chambal, Saryu breach danger mark due to…

'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned

ED issues Look Out Circular against Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore bank loan fraud case

Indian embassy in Ireland issues BIG advisory for students, citizens amid rise in brutal physical violence, says 'take reasonable...'

Meet woman who left medical studies to fulfill father’s wish, cracked UPSC exam, became IPS, then IAS officer after failing thrice, her AIR is...

‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if THIS actress had been in his life

Donald Trump orders nuclear submarines to 'appropriate regions' after remarks by former Russian President Medvedev

US President Donald Trump supports India's possible move to halt Russian oil imports, calls it 'a good step'

Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…

Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunker

Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing J-K's Kulgam encounter

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway station stampede that killed 18

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

INDIA

Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter
(Representative Image)

Security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said on Saturday.

The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

On July 30, an encounter broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence, the Army's White Knight Corps said.

According to officials, troops maintaining vigil along the LoC noticed the movement of two individuals under suspicious circumstances in the general area of the Poonch sector.

Upon being challenged by the soldiers, the suspected terrorists opened fire, prompting a swift retaliation from the Army.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps stated, "White Knight Corps Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

