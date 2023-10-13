Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 212 stranded Indians from Tel Aviv lands in Delhi amid Israel-Hamas war

Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas says THIS about deportation from India

India’s first fastest rapid rail RAPIDX to start services in Delhi-NCR next week, check all features

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in various states over the next 4 days, check latest forecast

Israel-Hamas war: Over 1,300 Israelis dead, defence forces admit military failure in preventing attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas says THIS about deportation from India

Chhattisgarh: 33 children injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in school premises in Surguja

India’s first fastest rapid rail RAPIDX to start services in Delhi-NCR next week, check all features

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

8 health benefits of black rice

10 tips for maintaining good eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Dhak Dhak movie review: Flawless Ratna Pathak Shah-led emotional drama truly celebrates undying spirit of women

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

HomeIndia

India

Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 212 stranded Indians from Tel Aviv lands in Delhi amid Israel-Hamas war

Operation Ajay: The passengers were chosen on a "first come first served" basis after a drive launched by the Indian embassy for all Indians to register at the mission's database.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens wishing to return from Israel left on Thursday evening from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport carrying 211 adults and an infant living in the war-battered region and landed in Delhi early on Friday. The passengers were chosen on a "first come first served" basis after a drive launched by the Indian embassy for all Indians to register at the mission's database. The government is bearing the cost of their return.

The flight, which took off at 22:14 local time, was arranged to facilitate the return of those who were unable to do so because Air India had immediately suspended its flight on the day fighting began on October 7, and its commercial operation remains suspended till now.

"Operation Ajay gets underway. 212 citizens onboard the flight are enroute New Delhi," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"The first flight of Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indian nationals has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi. The Indian embassy in Israel wishes everyone on board a safe journey," the Indian mission posted on X.

There was a long queue of Indians, including students, at the airport to board the special flight being operated under 'Operation Ajay' from Tel Aviv.

Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic militant group Hamas ruling Gaza after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the sixth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, were killed in Israel, a staggering toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria that lasted weeks. In Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, at least 1,417 people, including women and children, have been killed, according to authorities there.

There was a festive mood among the returnees who raised chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram' on the flight.

"We are thankful to India. Most of the students were a bit panicked. Suddenly, we saw a notification and the links for every Indian citizen from the embassy of India which boosted our morale," said Shubham Kumar, a student on the flight.

Another student said that things were normal and he was attending his lab as usual in northern Israel but packed his bags after an email from the embassy.

"I couldn't handle the pressure from my family and friends and even though things were quite normal. I am happy to go home but sad to see the problems here," he said.

The Indian embassy had emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight. "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights", the mission had said in a post on X.

The embassy has already announced a second flight for tomorrow (Friday) and has sent out emails registration to leave on a "first come first serve basis".

On Wedenesday, Jaishankar announced the launch of operation Ajay to to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place," Jaishankar wrote. "Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," the external affairs minister said.

Ben Gurion International Airport is the main international airport of Israel. It is situated on the northern outskirts of the city of Lod.

While Israel's retaliatory offensive on Gaza continued unabated, there has been a total lull in rocket attacks coming from Gaza.

No rockets have been fired on Israel between 10 PM on Wednesday and 9 AM on Thursday, with some analysts saying that Hamas is holding its stockpile for "an eventual ground incursion".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US President Joe Biden confirms having 'pictures of terrorists beheading children'; assures Jewish community, warns Iran

Israel-Palestine clash: Do war crime laws apply on Hamas terror attacks, IDF’s retaliation?

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

Bullet train from Delhi to Amritsar via Haryana to cover journey in 2-hours; check complete route

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE