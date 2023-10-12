Headlines

India

India

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians stranded in Israel to be brought back on Friday in first round of evacuation

As part of India’s evacuation project Operation Ajay, first round of stranded Indians are set to be brought back from war-torn Israel on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

The Indian government announced the launch of Operation Ajay, the evacuation operation to bring back Indians stranded in Israel in the midst of the war-torn situation in the country after Palestine-based group Hamas launched a terror attack.

Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India launched the operation to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday that the chartered flight is expected to reach Tel Aviv this evening and it will bring back the first batch of around 230 Indians on Friday. We are closely monitoring the situation, he said.

On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed their staunch support for the Israeli government after constant attacks from Hamas, which has till now left over 1200 people dead in Israel, with the death toll still rising.

Palestine-based terror group Hamas launched a terror attack against Israel on October 6, launching 5000 rockets into the country and overpowering their Iron Dome defence system. The multi-faceted attack saw Hamas fighters entering from land and water while launching missiles from the air.

(With IANS inputs)

