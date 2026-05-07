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Op Sindoor anniversary: IAF showcases Rafale, Navy in action as Army marks one year of Pakistan strikes, watch

At 1:05 am on Thursday, May 7, 2026, the Indian Air Force posted a video on X with striking visuals from major moments of Operation Sindoor.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 07, 2026, 08:38 AM IST

Op Sindoor anniversary: IAF showcases Rafale, Navy in action as Army marks one year of Pakistan strikes, watch
Image source: Twitter/ Indian Air Force
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Exactly one year ago, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched Operation Sindoor in response to Pakistan after terrorists, reportedly supported and trained by it, killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The strikes left major Pakistani military facilities devastated. Damaged aircraft, concrete hangars with gaping holes in their roofs, and wrecked fragments of advanced air defense radar systems were hit by India’s cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided glide bombs.

Massive fireballs from India’s BrahMos cruise missiles lit up the night sky across multiple locations deep inside Pakistan, striking terror camps and military infrastructure. The blasts, seen from far off, sent a clear and powerful signal to Pakistan and the world.

IAF marks anniversary with midnight video drop

At 1:05 am on Thursday, May 7, 2026, the Indian Air Force posted a video on X with striking visuals from major moments of Operation Sindoor. The timing was significant — 1:05 am on May 7 last year was when India carried out its first strikes on military and terror targets inside Pakistan.  

"India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen saying in the video shared by the IAF this morning.

The IAF captioned the video with a warning to terrorists saying, "Operation Sindoor. Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory - Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing."

Operation Sindoor: India’s biggest combat Op in 5 decades

Operation Sindoor, seen as Indian military’s largest multi-domain operation in almost five decades, was launched to respond to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. It marked a major change in India’s overall security and strategic stance.

The operation struck multiple terror camps, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke, and terror infrastructure at Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, along with Barnala in Bhimber and Sarjal.  

Impact of Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force’s strikes had an immediate impact, with Pakistan moving to the ceasefire table on the afternoon of May 9 last year, though clashes continued for nearly two more days. The outcome showed Pakistan could not sustain extended Indian assaults.  

Islamabad’s nuclear posturing failed to deter New Delhi, and India’s conventional military dominance ultimately made Pakistan seek a ceasefire.

 

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