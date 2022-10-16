Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur (Photo: Twitter)

Popular magician OP Sharma has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. He took his last breath at a Kanpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. He was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

OP Sharma was living in Bhoot Bungalow located in Barra in Kanpur. OP Sharma had contested the assembly elections from Govind Nagar on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2002. But in 2019, he joined the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed condolence on his death and tweeted, "Received sad news about the demise of decades' one-man show of magic, world-famous magician, Kanpur resident OP Sharma ji."

कई दशकों से जादू के स्टेज के वन मैन शो, विश्व प्रसिद्ध जादूगर कानपुर निवासी श्री ओपी शर्मा जी के निधन की दुखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और शोकाकुल परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को अपार दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें

शांति pic.twitter.com/sSuJjsig2K October 16, 2022

A convoy of more than 100 people used to accompany him whenever the magician go to perform a show in any city. His team consisted of many associates -- artists, musicians, singers, make-up men, lighting controllers, painters, tailors, etc. When OP Sharma used to leave from one place to another, all his goods used to fit in more than 16 trucks.

