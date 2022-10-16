Search icon
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur (Photo: Twitter)

Popular magician OP Sharma has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. He took his last breath at a Kanpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. He was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. 

OP Sharma was living in Bhoot Bungalow located in Barra in Kanpur. OP Sharma had contested the assembly elections from Govind Nagar on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2002. But in 2019, he joined the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed condolence on his death and tweeted, "Received sad news about the demise of decades' one-man show of magic, world-famous magician, Kanpur resident OP Sharma ji."

A convoy of more than 100 people used to accompany him whenever the magician go to perform a show in any city. His team consisted of many associates -- artists, musicians, singers, make-up men, lighting controllers, painters, tailors, etc. When OP Sharma used to leave from one place to another, all his goods used to fit in more than 16 trucks.

