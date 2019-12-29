Only those ready to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan makes a case for citizenship

Headlines

Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

Meet the lesser-known relative of Anil Ambani who worked in Bollywood, know her connection with Anil Kapoor

'He can't pretend': Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR, says 'he is the most relaxed person'

Hartalika Teej 2023: Fasting rules for newly married women on this sacred festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

Meet the lesser-known relative of Anil Ambani who worked in Bollywood, know her connection with Anil Kapoor

10 healthy evening snack options for weight loss

Vegetarian foods to increase muscle mass

Weight loss diet: 10 benefits of eating red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Anantnag Encounter: Operation enters day 5, gunfight continues in challenging J&K terrain

PM Modi’s birthday: Here's A to Z and everything in between Modi's India

'He can't pretend': Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR, says 'he is the most relaxed person'

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

HomeIndia

India

Only those ready to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan makes a case for citizenship

"Should we just let this country be a Dharamshala?" asked Dharmendra Pradhan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2019, 12:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid intensifying protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that only those ready to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' should be allowed to live in India. Now, a political storm has been triggered on social media over the Union Minister's statements, which included rousing questions like, "Should we just let this country be a Dharamshala (inn)?" 

Pradhan was speaking at the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). There, the Union Minister asked in an inciting speech, "Will Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's sacrifices go in vain? Crores of people who fought for the independence of our country. Did they do so because 70 years later we don't even get to have a conversation about counting this country's citizenship? Should we then just let this country be a Dharamshala?"

 

 

After making his case for a citizenship register, the Union Minister proceeded to establish that since the citizenship question is going to be challenging, there is one point that has to be made clear. "In India, one has to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Only those people have the right to live here," Pradhan said, pointing out that several other countries have a provision for registering citizens as well.

Looking at the student wing for the saffron camp, the Union Minister said he was confident that organisations like the ABVP will lead the way in working towards finding a solution to the unemployment issue in the country, stressing on the importance of developing entrepreneurship and value-based education.

Dharmendra Pradhan added that he has been associated with the ABVP since 1983 and had even been its national secretary at a time.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, time, rituals, significance

    Supreme Court to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons in money laundering case on Monday

    Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fan watches 'Jawan' on ventilator, internet reacts

    ‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

    Engineers’ Day: Akshay Kumar says playing real hero Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj fulfilled his parents' wish

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE