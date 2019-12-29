Only those ready to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan makes a case for citizenship

"Should we just let this country be a Dharamshala?" asked Dharmendra Pradhan

Amid intensifying protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that only those ready to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' should be allowed to live in India. Now, a political storm has been triggered on social media over the Union Minister's statements, which included rousing questions like, "Should we just let this country be a Dharamshala (inn)?"

Pradhan was speaking at the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). There, the Union Minister asked in an inciting speech, "Will Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's sacrifices go in vain? Crores of people who fought for the independence of our country. Did they do so because 70 years later we don't even get to have a conversation about counting this country's citizenship? Should we then just let this country be a Dharamshala?"

#WATCH Union Min D Pradhan:Kya Bhagat Singh aur Neta ji Subhas Chandra Bose ka balidan bekar jaega?Kya logon ne swatantra ke liye isliye ladai ki taaki azadi ke 70 saal baad desh is pe vichaar karega ki nagarikta ginen ya na ginen?Kya is desh ko hum dharmshala banaenge?..(28.12) pic.twitter.com/yNmWHol4bJ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

After making his case for a citizenship register, the Union Minister proceeded to establish that since the citizenship question is going to be challenging, there is one point that has to be made clear. "In India, one has to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Only those people have the right to live here," Pradhan said, pointing out that several other countries have a provision for registering citizens as well.

Looking at the student wing for the saffron camp, the Union Minister said he was confident that organisations like the ABVP will lead the way in working towards finding a solution to the unemployment issue in the country, stressing on the importance of developing entrepreneurship and value-based education.

Dharmendra Pradhan added that he has been associated with the ABVP since 1983 and had even been its national secretary at a time.