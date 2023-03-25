'Only saw in movies': Internet freaked as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

Massive tornado hits Punjab | Photo: Twitter

A massive tornado hit the Fazilka district of Punjab on Friday. 50 houses were damaged and at least 10 people were injured. Reports state that the tornado was seen moving towards Pakistan. Border Security Force (BSF) carried out the rescue operations. Many people posted horrifying videos and photos of the destruction.

See here some scary videos of the tornado:

Huge tornado in Fazilka, Punjab. Climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/2aXZHFkVgy — Manpinder Pal Singh (@Manpunstar) March 25, 2023

Massive #Tornado hits the Fazilka district of #Punjab

Destruction happened yet no casualty reported yet pic.twitter.com/SP6oBFYsvv — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) March 24, 2023

A tornado is very unusual for the northwestern regions of India. Wake up to #ClimateEmergency.

A tuff time ahead for state of North eastern like punjab rajasthan climate changes very quickly dangours for farmers..#TORNADOEMERGENCY @weatherindia @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/KH0qQQfrZJ March 25, 2023