'Only saw in movies': Internet freaked as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

Punjab's Fazilka district was hit by a massive tornado on Friday causing major damage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Massive tornado hits Punjab | Photo: Twitter

A massive tornado hit the Fazilka district of Punjab on Friday. 50 houses were damaged and at least 10 people were injured. Reports state that the tornado was seen moving towards Pakistan. Border Security Force (BSF) carried out the rescue operations. Many people posted horrifying videos and photos of the destruction. 

See here some scary videos of the tornado:

 

Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
