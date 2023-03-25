'Only saw in movies': Internet freaked as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

A massive tornado hit the Fazilka district of Punjab on Friday. 50 houses were damaged and at least 10 people were injured. Reports state that the tornado was seen moving towards Pakistan. Border Security Force (BSF) carried out the rescue operations. Many people posted horrifying videos and photos of the destruction.
See here some scary videos of the tornado:
Tornado in Punjab...
My goodness #Punjab #Tornado #Tornadodamage #NaturalDisaster pic.twitter.com/Is31BV4vyt — Hima Gharu (@GharuHimansshu) March 25, 2023
Huge tornado in Fazilka, Punjab. Climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/2aXZHFkVgy — Manpinder Pal Singh (@Manpunstar) March 25, 2023
Massive #Tornado hits the Fazilka district of #Punjab
Destruction happened yet no casualty reported yet pic.twitter.com/SP6oBFYsvv— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) March 24, 2023
A tornado is very unusual for the northwestern regions of India. Wake up to #ClimateEmergency.
A tuff time ahead for state of North eastern like punjab rajasthan climate changes very quickly dangours for farmers..#TORNADOEMERGENCY @weatherindia @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/KH0qQQfrZJ— mithali (@mukeshb22315350) March 25, 2023
Punjab: today villages in fazilka district witnessed a tornado storm that completely destroyed their farm crops and severely damaged their properties.
"Lagda punjab nu kisey kanjar di nazar lg gyi hai!" pic.twitter.com/cRiQ47mXGE — Saul Goodman (@baath_sab) March 24, 2023