'Only Punjab can stop BJP's attempt to break democracy': Harpal Singh Cheema ahead of AAP meet With President Murmu

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged the BJP is attempting to break and attack the country’s democracy, and stated that only Punjab can stop it.

When West Bengal sees a dramatic political shift, with the BJP winning over 200 seats and defeating long-standing Mamata Banerjee, the Punjab AAP delegation is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu to fight to restore democratic norms. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with 95 AAP MLAs, will meet the President to request she use her constitutional powers, including the concept of "recall'. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged the BJP is attempting to break and attack the country’s democracy, and stated that only Punjab can stop it.

AAP's Harpal Singh Cheema alleges the BJP is attempting to break democracy

"All 95 MLAs of the AAP are going to meet the President of India. We will request her to exercise the powers given to her by the Constitution. The concept of recall should be exercised here... The BJP's attempt to break the democracy of the country, the attack on the democracy of the country, which the BJP has called, I believe that only Punjab can stop it, and Punjab will fight to restore this democracy..."he told ANI on Tuesday, the day after the Assembly Election Results saw the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal and Assam.