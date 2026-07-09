'Only face-saving exercises': What did Supreme Court say on illegal construction in Delhi-NCR?

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu stated that only builders are being held, while officials are being spared.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 9) heavily criticised authorities over illegal construction in the national capital region (NCR), saying that "only face-saving exercises" are being carried out on the issue. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu stated that only builders are being held, while officials are being spared.

"Only face-saving exercises are being done, where only builders, etc., are being apprehended and not the officials who are in charge of areas where rampant violations have happened. We reiterate the concern of this court as indicated on May 20," the Supreme Court bench observed, according to a report by Bar & Bench.

In its May 20 order, the Supreme Court had highlighted violations in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar areas, observing that buildings there were inherently unsafe as they could not withstand the excessive loads placed on them. The top court warned that it would hold officials personally responsible and issue strict orders against those found responsible. It referred to several recent incidents such as the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, the Lucknow building fire, and the Saket building collapse, saying: "We hoped that the officials would take action, but nothing happened."

The Supreme Court also slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), observing that although notices had been issued to violators, the authorities failed to take follow-up action. "We will pass orders, and it will pinch a lot of people. We’ll attach personal responsibility on the officers and will speak through black and white," the bench said. The court has directed the formation of an inspection team comprising two senior professors from IIT Delhi and two draftsmen to assess the on-ground situation. The team will be accompanied by officials of the MCD. The court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to submit details of every action taken over illegal constructions in the state.

The Supreme Court's rebuke comes after several tragic incidents occurred in recent months. In May, a multi-storey building in Delhi's Saket collapsed, killing six people. Another incident took place in Lucknow’s Aliganj area in June as a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others.