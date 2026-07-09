FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi's govt or BJP not behind Satluj removal from ZEE5, says Ravneet Bittu: 'Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money'

PM Modi's govt or BJP not behind Satluj removal from ZEE5, says Ravneet Bittu

Diljit Dosanjh gets asked about US citizenship amid Satluj row, here's what he responded

Diljit Dosanjh gets asked about US citizenship amid Satluj row

Historic Women's Test at Lord's: Can unbeaten India conquer England at the home of cricket?

Historic Women's Test at Lord's: Can unbeaten India conquer England?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Only face-saving exercises': What did Supreme Court say on illegal construction in Delhi-NCR?

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu stated that only builders are being held, while officials are being spared.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

'Only face-saving exercises': What did Supreme Court say on illegal construction in Delhi-NCR?
The Supreme Court of India.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 9) heavily criticised authorities over illegal construction in the national capital region (NCR), saying that "only face-saving exercises" are being carried out on the issue. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu stated that only builders are being held, while officials are being spared.

"Only face-saving exercises are being done, where only builders, etc., are being apprehended and not the officials who are in charge of areas where rampant violations have happened. We reiterate the concern of this court as indicated on May 20," the Supreme Court bench observed, according to a report by Bar & Bench.

In its May 20 order, the Supreme Court had highlighted violations in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar areas, observing that buildings there were inherently unsafe as they could not withstand the excessive loads placed on them. The top court warned that it would hold officials personally responsible and issue strict orders against those found responsible. It referred to several recent incidents such as the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, the Lucknow building fire, and the Saket building collapse, saying: "We hoped that the officials would take action, but nothing happened."

The Supreme Court also slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), observing that although notices had been issued to violators, the authorities failed to take follow-up action. "We will pass orders, and it will pinch a lot of people. We’ll attach personal responsibility on the officers and will speak through black and white," the bench said. The court has directed the formation of an inspection team comprising two senior professors from IIT Delhi and two draftsmen to assess the on-ground situation. The team will be accompanied by officials of the MCD. The court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to submit details of every action taken over illegal constructions in the state.

The Supreme Court's rebuke comes after several tragic incidents occurred in recent months. In May, a multi-storey building in Delhi's Saket collapsed, killing six people. Another incident took place in Lucknow’s Aliganj area in June as a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's govt or BJP not behind Satluj removal from ZEE5, says Ravneet Bittu: 'Diljit Dosanjh only thinks about money'
PM Modi's govt or BJP not behind Satluj removal from ZEE5, says Ravneet Bittu
Diljit Dosanjh gets asked about US citizenship amid Satluj row, here's what he responded
Diljit Dosanjh gets asked about US citizenship amid Satluj row
Historic Women's Test at Lord's: Can unbeaten India conquer England at the home of cricket?
Historic Women's Test at Lord's: Can unbeaten India conquer England?
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Preview, live streaming
'Only face-saving exercises': What did Supreme Court say on illegal construction in Delhi-NCR?
'Face-saving exercises': Supreme Court on illegal construction in Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement