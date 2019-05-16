Only experts should probe Jayalalithaa's death: Prathap C Reddy

Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap C Reddy says medical evaluation should be done only by medical experts

Three weeks after the Supreme Court stayed the Justice Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee's probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Prathap C Reddy, the chairman of Apollo Hospitals has said medical evaluation should only be done by experts, and that the apex court agreed with their contention.

"Our request was that medical evaluation should be done by medical experts and that is all we asked. The Supreme Court has said yes," he said.

He denied that there was anything wrong with the quality of treatment given to the AIADMK leader when she was hospitalised for 75 days in 2016. "Apollo has given the best possible treatment, I have personally been with her for four weeks. Because of a lung problem, she developed a heart irregularity. Both our specialists and foreign specialists certified this," he said.

"Unfortunately, the commission during the translation from Tamil to English has written 15 seconds as 15 minutes. Hence, our request was to give a fair person, a person who knows this level of care. Medical evaluation should be done by medical experts, and the Supreme Court has said yes," he added.

In September 2017, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into Jayalalithaa's death. A year later, the hospital demanded the constitution of a medical board comprising doctors and medical professionals to examine Jayalalithaa's medical records.

UNDER THE SCANNER

The Supreme Court had stayed the Justice Arumugasamy commission from investigating the case further.

(With inputs from ANI)