'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ayodhya by two men, including a member of the Samajwadi Party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the Samajwadi Party, "is busy tarnishing" its image rather than assisting the victim in the Ayodhya rape case, as they claimed on Saturday. A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men two months ago and the incident was uncovered when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

Moeed Khan, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, and Raju Khan, a worker at a bakery he owns, have been taken into custody in connection with the underage girl's gangrape.

The party tweeted in Hindi, "The BJP government should find a way of justice by getting DNA tests done of all those who have been accused of misdeeds, rather than politicise it. The culprit should be given full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proved false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. Instead of helping the victim in this case, the government is busy tarnishing the image of the Samajwadi Party. The government should immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the victim."

"Justice can be met by getting DNA tests done of those accused, and not by merely making allegations and doing politics. Whoever is guilty should be given full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proved false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand for justice," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, met with the victim's family on Friday and promised strict action. He posted a blurry photo of the family members from the meeting and said in Hindi, "Strict action will be taken against them, and the offenders will not be spared at any cost. We're determined to see that the girl receives justice."

During his address in the assembly on Thursday, Adityanath asserted that Moeed Khan was affiliated with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," the CM asserted.

The local administration in Ayodhya on Saturday razed the bakery of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and recording the act on camera, according to an official.

"The bakery of Moid Khan has been demolished," Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told PTI.

"The bakery had one big room and one small room. It was illegally built over a pond, and has been demolished," Singh said.

Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

According to police, the pair had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Adityanath had claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party.

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," Adityanath had said.

A relative of the girl told reporters the her family was assured of strictest punishment to the guilty by the CM in a meeting.

"We have asked for capital punishment and bulldozing of the man's illegal properties," the relative said.

(with inputs from PTI)