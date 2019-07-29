Only Centre has power to give minority status: National Commission for Minorities

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) does not have the authority to declare any community as a minority, the commission has said in a written response. The NCM said the power to do that rests with the Central government, and opposed a plea for minority status to be decided at a state level instead of the national level.

The NCM's written reply was handed over to petitioner Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, who had petitioned the Supreme Court to direct the government to frame guidelines for the identification of minorities at the level of each state.

He contended that Hindus were a minority in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Punjab, but they do not enjoy benefits accorded to minority communities in the states. Upadhyay had said even in state where they were a majority, minority community members enjoyed the benefits of being minorities, and called for minority status to be accorded to communities according to their populations at the level of each state.

One of the actions that Upadhyay had sought was the repeal of the 1993 notification and its subsequent modification that identifies six religious communities as minorities - Muslims, Christians, Sikh, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.

The NCM's reply to the Upadhyay's plea recalled an earlier Supreme Court order which had said the power to notify a community as a minority "'vests in the Central Government which alone, on its own assessment, has the right to accept or reject a claim for notifying a community as a minority community.' Therefore, the prayer 'A' of the petitioner does not come into the jurisdiction of the NCM," read the NCM reply.

It also pointed to the Supreme Court's caution that there would be no end to claims of minority status if it were to be decided only on the basis of different religious thoughts or less numerical strength or lack of health, welfare, power or social rights in a society as multi-religious and multi-linguistic as India.

Speaking on the issue, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said state government too has the power to give minority status to a community if it feels the need.