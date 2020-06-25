Only 4.16% of COVID-19 patients in India need ventilator support: Govt official

A government official has said that out of the total coronavirus cases in India, only 4.16% require ventilator support.

The official told ANI that 27,317 COVID-19 patients (nearly 15.34%) require an ICU setting and 28,301 patients (15.89%) were provided oxygen support.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 4,56,183 and the death toll climbed to 14,476 till 8 AM on Wednesday (June 24). India recorded 465 fatalities and a record single-day spike of new cases 15,968 in the last 24 hours. "Cumulative number of cases till June 23, 6 pm -- ICU: 27,317 (15.34%); ventilator: 7,423 (4.16%) and oxygen: 28,301 (15.89%)," the official was quoted as saying.

"In total active cases as on June 23, 2.57% were in ICU as against 2.53% as on June 22. While 0.54% were on ventilators and 2.99% on oxygen as against with 2.82% as on June 22," the official added.

India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world, according to the Health Ministry.

The World Health Organisation highlighted that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population. India's cases of death per lakh population are 1.00 while the global average is more than six times at 6.04, the ministry noted.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,40,215 on Tuesday, while with 2,48,190 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.77% among patients.â€‹

India is now just behind the United States, Brazil, and Russia in terms of the total confirmed cases. It is, therefore, the biggest epicenter of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Asia and the fourth worst-affected nation in the world.

Maharashtra is the most affected state, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.