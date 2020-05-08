Only 1.15% of hospitalised COVID-19 patients need ventilator support, 4.7% in ICU: Health Ministry

According to Health Ministry data obtained till Thursday, 4.7% patients are in ICU, 1.15% has ventilator support and 3.2% patients require oxygen support.

Over 29% of the 56,342 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered so far while 1886 people have died in the pandemic, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Speaking at the media briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said a total of 37,916 people are under active medical supervision as on today while 16,540 people have recovered from the disease as on date, which takes the recovery rate to 29.36%.

"It also means that one out of every three hospitalised patients have recovered from COVID-19 till date," he said.

While 3,390 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, 1,273 cases of recovery have also been reported.

Earlier, the ministry data said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 56,342 while 1,886 people have died.

Agarwal said informed that 216 districts have not reported any case of COVID-19 till date. Also, there are 42 districts with no fresh cases in last 28 days, 29 districts with no fresh cases in last 21 days, 36 districts with no fresh cases in last 14 days and 46 districts with no fresh cases in last 7 days, he said.

On the efficiency of plasma treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Joint Secretary stated that Project PLACID - Phase-II Open-Label Randomised Controlled Trial of ICMR has received the approval of COVID-19 National Ethics Committee.

Under this, ICMR will conduct trial in 21 hospitals, to assess safety & efficacy of convalescent plasma, he said, adding that 5 of these hospitals are in Maharashtra, 4 in Gujarat, two hospitals each in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh; and one hospital in Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana and Chandigarh.

On the preparations of a further rise in cases, Agarwal said the Indian Railways has converted 5,231 coaches into COVID Care Centres, which will be placed at 215 identified railway stations.

"These coaches will be used for the treatment of very mild and mild COVID-19 patients. Healthcare staff will be provided by Railways in 85 stations; in other 130 stations, the state will provide staff and essential medicines. Railways has deployed more than 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedic staff to meet the COVID-19 challenge," he said.

On the return of migrant workers to their home states, the official said that it is essential that all guidelines and precautions regarding infection prevention and management are followed. We request workers to understand that this is for their own benefit, their people, village and city.

Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far.

The process of bringing back stranded Indians to the country, through non-scheduled commercial flights and Indian Navy ships, also started on Thursday.