Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
'They are helpless...': Sunil Gavaskar blasts critics for targeting players over India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025
Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 air in India due to...
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
Viral video: Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'
RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released, check steps, direct LINK here
INDIA
The Bill was passed by a voice vote after brief remarks by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amid protests in the House by opposition members.
The Lok Sabha has passed legislation to ban online games played with money as it looks to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications. The Bill was passed by a voice vote after brief remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw amid protests in the House by opposition members. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the passage of the Bill.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games as well as bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games. The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.
An online money game is one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment.
Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.
READ | TCS layoffs: Why IT employees' union is protesting, and what Ratan Tata's company said