Online fraud reaches Twitter, writing 'Paytm' can be dangerous, here's why

Photo: Pixabay

It seems Twitter is flooded with fake customer support accounts for the popular online payment app Paytm in India. As soon as you type 'Paytm' on Twitter, various fake bots will respond posing as Paytm customer care executives with the intention of phishing personal details and stealing money.

The official Paytm support handle is often reached by customers to seek help on failed transactions and other UPI-related issues. While complaining about an issue, customers share screenshots on Twitter containing personal information like mobile numbers or UPI IDs.

Scammers pick on these details and call the customers directly pretending to provide help. Largely, the scammers try to steal money claiming to provide refunds. In some cases, the scammers also insist the customers download screen-sharing apps to ultimately steal login details, bank details, passwords and UPI pins.

After the Blue ticks from previously verified accounts were taken away by Elon Musk, it is difficult to differentiate between real and fake accounts with similar names. The scammers are trying to take advantage of the situation and make money out of this.

Read: Karnataka elections 2023: Over 20 percent turnout in first half, here’s a look at past election trends

Users must be very careful while tweeting about Paytm as whatever they write mentioning the online payment application will attract the attention of scammers quickly.

It is advised that users should refrain from sharing any personal information over Twitter. Recently, India is witnessing a rise in the number of scams, hence it is safest to not disclose bank details or personal information with anybody.